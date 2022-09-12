Left Menu

Woman stabbed by neighbour for abusing his mother in Delhi's Sagarpur

A 25-year-old woman was allegedly stabbed by her neighbour in southwest Delhis Sagarpur for abusing his mother, officials said on Monday.They said Sunil, 40, has been booked for attempt to murder and arrested.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-09-2022 16:17 IST | Created: 12-09-2022 16:10 IST
Woman stabbed by neighbour for abusing his mother in Delhi's Sagarpur
A 25-year-old woman was allegedly stabbed by her neighbour in southwest Delhi's Sagarpur for abusing his mother, officials said on Monday.

They said Sunil, 40, has been booked for attempt to murder and arrested. They said information regarding the incident was received at the Sagarpur police station on Sunday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Manoj C said, ''Our enquiry revealed that the victim, a resident of Nasirpur, was injured after she was attacked with a kitchen knife by her neigbhour Sunil. During the scuffle, the accused was under the influence of alcohol.'' The accused alleged the woman had abused his mother which angered him, he said. The victim has sustained injuries on the neck and cheek and is undergoing treatment at the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, he said, adding her condition is stated to be stable. ''A case has been registered under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code and the accused has been arrested in the matter,'' the DCP said. The kitchen knife used in the commission of crime has also been recovered, he said.

