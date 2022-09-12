Left Menu

16-yr-old Dalit girl gang-raped in UP, 2 booked

PTI | Pilibhit | Updated: 12-09-2022 16:49 IST | Created: 12-09-2022 16:21 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Two people were booked for allegedly raping a 16-year-old Dalit girl in a village here, police said.

The incident took place around 4 am on Sunday, they said.

In his police complaint, the minor's father alleged that the accused, who belong to the same village, took his daughter to a field and raped her, Station House Officer (Jahanabad) Prabhas Chandra said.

Upon realising in the morning that the girl was missing, her family members began searching and found her in the field. After gaining consciousness, she told her parents about the incident, according to the complaint.

The accused allegedly threatened to kill the girl if she approached the police, her father claimed.

A case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Schedule Castes/Schedule Tribes Act, Chandra said.

The girl has been sent for medical examination, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

