Britain to hold minute of silence for Queen Elizabeth on Sunday

Reuters | London | Updated: 12-09-2022 16:54 IST | Created: 12-09-2022 16:36 IST
Queen Elizabeth II (Image source: Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
Britain will on Sept. 18 hold a national moment of reflection - a one minute silence - Prime Minister Liz Truss's spokesman said on Monday following the death of Queen Elizabeth last week.

The minute's silence will be held at 8pm (1900 GMT) on Sunday, ahead of the late queen's funeral on Monday.

