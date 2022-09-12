Left Menu

Special CBI court awards six-year jail term to IRS officer Arvind Mishra in corruption case

12-09-2022
A special CBI court in Lucknow on Monday sentenced IRS officer Arvind Mishra to six years in prison in a corruption case, officials said.

Mishra, a 1989-batch IRS officer, was booked in a corruption case by the CBI, they said.

The court also slapped a fine of Rs 1.50 lakh on the officer, a CBI statement said.

