Special CBI court awards six-year jail term to IRS officer Arvind Mishra in corruption case

A special CBI court in Lucknow on Monday sentenced IRS officer Arvind Mishra to six years in prison in a corruption case, officials said.

Mishra, a 1989-batch IRS officer, was booked in a corruption case by the CBI, they said.

The court also slapped a fine of Rs 1.50 lakh on the officer, a CBI statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)