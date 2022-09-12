Special CBI court awards six-year jail term to IRS officer Arvind Mishra in corruption case
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-09-2022 16:55 IST | Created: 12-09-2022 16:37 IST
- Country:
- India
A special CBI court in Lucknow on Monday sentenced IRS officer Arvind Mishra to six years in prison in a corruption case, officials said.
Mishra, a 1989-batch IRS officer, was booked in a corruption case by the CBI, they said.
The court also slapped a fine of Rs 1.50 lakh on the officer, a CBI statement said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Arvind Mishra
Advertisement