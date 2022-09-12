Left Menu

Germany's Scholz: no reason for Iran to reject nuclear deal offer

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 12-09-2022 17:03 IST | Created: 12-09-2022 16:46 IST
Olaf Scholz Image Credit: Flickr
  • Germany

There is no reason why Iran should reject proposals by European countries on reviving the 2015 nuclear deal and it is regrettable that Tehran has not responded positively yet, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Monday.

Speaking alongside Scholz in Berlin, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid called for collective action to prevent Iran from being a nuclear state and said it was time to move past previous failed negotiations.

Earlier this month Iran sent its latest response to the European Union's proposed text to restore the 2015 agreement under which Tehran had restrained its nuclear programme in exchange for relief from U.S., EU and U.N. economic sanctions.

