Israel to help bolster German air defence - Scholz, Lapid
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 12-09-2022 17:08 IST | Created: 12-09-2022 16:48 IST
Germany will draw on Israel's help to bolster its air defence force, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in Berlin on Monday, calling the Israeli-developed Arrow 3 missile system a "high-performance offer".
"Israel ... will play a part in building Germany's new defence force, mainly in the field of air defence," Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid said following his meeting with Scholz.
