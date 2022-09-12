Israel part of solution to Europe's gas woes - Lapid
Israel can deliver about 10% of the gas Europe received from Russia last year, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid said in Berlin on Monday.
"We are going to be part of the effort to replace Russian gas in Europe," Lapid said following a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.
The German leader said Germany was working on gas import infrastructure to allow deliveries from new partners as the country strives to wean itself off Russian deliveries.
