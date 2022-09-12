Left Menu

Israel part of solution to Europe's gas woes - Lapid

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 12-09-2022 17:18 IST | Created: 12-09-2022 16:54 IST
Yair Lapid Image Credit: Wikipedia
Israel can deliver about 10% of the gas Europe received from Russia last year, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid said in Berlin on Monday.

"We are going to be part of the effort to replace Russian gas in Europe," Lapid said following a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

The German leader said Germany was working on gas import infrastructure to allow deliveries from new partners as the country strives to wean itself off Russian deliveries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

