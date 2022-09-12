Sangh Parivar outfit urges Latin church to support port project in Kerala

As the fisherfolk, led by the Latin Archdiocese, continued their protest against the Vizhinjam port project, a Sangh Parivar organisation has asked the church leadership to support the project as it would be economically beneficial to the country.

The Bharatheeya Vichara Kendram, the Sangh Parivar outfit, said that when the Kerala government was ready to accept most of the demands of the protestors, the latter should not be ''adamant'' that the project be stopped for a fresh coastal erosion study.

It claimed that the project, already delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, was progressing at a fast pace when the protest put the work in ''jeopardy''.

It said there were also allegations that some international interests in the freight transportation and shipping industry were also behind the protests.

''Attempting to undermine the developmental project, which would bring economic benefits to the State and the country as a whole and create employment opportunities for many directly and indirectly, in the name of vested interests is unacceptable,'' the organisation said in a resolution passed by it.

It said that while no one wants the fisherfolk to suffer any loss, they should not demand halting of the project when the State administration was considering their demands sympathetically and even accepting some of them.

''The project was approved by the Central and the State governments after conducting adequate environmental impact studies. Moreover, the experts directed by the National Green Tribunal have been conducting studies on the environmental changes in the Vizhinjam project area once in 6 months and taking further steps.

''Attempts to disrupt the Vizhinjam project, which could turn out to be a milestone in economic progress, cannot be taken lightly. Though this project is set to create a great opportunity to raise the economic and the social standards of the local community, the negative approach followed by the church leadership in this regard is suspicious,'' the organization alleged.

The fisherfolk have been protesting outside the port since August 16 raising various demands such as stopping of the construction for fresh studies, an increase in kerosene subsidies or its availability at cheaper rates, housing and education.

After the protesting fisherfolk barged into the port on several occasions, the Kerala High Court directed the police to provide protection to the work going on there and also ordered that the agitation be carried out peacefully.

The court order had come on a plea moved by the Adani group which is carrying out the construction work on the port.

