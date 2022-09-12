Drugs worth Rs 655 cr seized; 4,750 arrested in Assam in last one year: Himanta

Drugs worth Rs 655.4 crore have been seized and 4,750 people arrested across Assam in the last one year, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed the assembly on Monday.

In a written reply to a query by BJP MLA Terash Gowalla, he said the government is working on a three-pronged approach to counter the drug menace in the state.

''We are working on three approaches -- cut the supply, stop the demand and minimise the (health) damage. The police are also taking necessary actions against the drug peddlers,'' said Sarma, who also holds the Home portfolio.

Since the new government took charge last year, the police have been on relentless operations to seize contraband substances across the state, he said.

The chief minister said that 98.65 kg of heroin, 32,293.71 kg of ganja, 187.05 kg of opium, 2,68,104 cough syrup bottles, 48,41,842 capsules, 4.91 kg of morphine, 14.7 kg of crystal methamphetamine, 0.31 kg of cocaine and 213.94 kg of bhang among other narcotic substances have been seized during the last one year.

''The market value of these drugs would be around Rs 655.40 crore,'' he said.

Sarma said a total of 4,751 people have been arrested between August 1 last year and August 31 this year for their alleged direct or indirect involvement in the drug trade.

The chief minister also highlighted various measures undertaken by the government to create awareness against drug abuse.

