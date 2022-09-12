Germany must meet NATO's 2% spending target over long term - defence minister

Germany must meet NATO's 2% of GDP military spending target over the long term even after a 100 billion euro ($101 billion) special fund is used up and accept a military leadership role it earlier shied away from, its defence minister said on Monday.

In a major policy shift after decades of military restraint rooted partly in Germany's bloody 20th-century history, Chancellor Olaf Scholz, days after Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February, announced that the fund that will lift Berlin's military spending over 2% of GDP. The money is meant to bring the Bundeswehr's weapons and equipment back up to standard after decades of attrition following the end of the Cold War.

NATO allies have criticised Berlin strongly in the past for not reaching the 2% target, and it is unclear whether Berlin will keep its military spending over the 2% threshold once the fund is spent. In a keynote speech outlining her policy goals, Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht stressed that, in the future, the money would have to come from a ramped-up defence budget.

"We need this money without ifs or buts, and we need it for the long run so that the effort we are making with the 100 billion is not in vain," she said. "We must prevent a situation where, in a few years, we cannot afford the maintenance of the equipment that we are purchasing now," she said.

Germany's size, geographic location and economic strength "bestow upon us a leadership role, regardless whether we like it or not - including in the case of the military," she added. Lambrecht also lobbied for a softening of Germany's strict military export rules to facilitate joint European defence projects, an initiative certain to irk parts of her own Social-Democrat party as well as the Greens who belong to Scholz's government, too.

At the same time, she again rejected Ukrainian demands to supply Kyiv with tanks. "No country has delivered Western-built infantry fighting vehicles or main battle tanks so far," Lambrecht said, adding that Berlin had agreed with its partners to not take such action unilaterally.

($1 = 0.9814 euros)

