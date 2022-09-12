Left Menu

Time limit for keeping govt servants under suspension fixed: TANGEDCO

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 12-09-2022 17:18 IST | Created: 12-09-2022 17:18 IST
Time limit for keeping govt servants under suspension fixed: TANGEDCO
  • Country:
  • India

The Madras High Court was informed recently that guidelines fixing a time limit for keeping a government servant under suspension have been issued.

A submission to this effect was made by the the state-run Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANEGDCO), when two of its employees aggrieved over their suspension for a long time, approached the High Court challenging the same.

The Chief Secretary, who was impleaded by the court by itself, had issued a compendium of instructions in a GO dated August 4 this year framing guidelines by fixing time limit for finalisation of disciplinary proceedings and in the cases of review of suspension pending enquiry into grave charges in disciplinary cases. Specific direction had also been issued in the GO to follow the guidelines/time limit prescribed, without any deviation, failing which severe action will be taken against the officials concerned.

The court appreciated the timely action of the Chief Secretary.

The court had issued a direction to the government to frame comprehensive guidelines, so as to enable the disciplinary authority to act upon in a time frame in disciplinary cases as well as to reconsider revocation of suspension.

As directed, the chairman-cum-managing director of TANGEDCO had addressed the Additional Chief Secretary to government, Energy department seeking clarification/guidelines with regard to the revocation of suspension of employees placed under suspension based on the trap and arrest made by the Vigilance.

And the Chief Secretary on August 4 issued the GO fixing time limit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds ultra-processed 'gateway' foods might lead to unhealthy adolescent eating

Study finds ultra-processed 'gateway' foods might lead to unhealthy adolesce...

 United States
2
Seven hours of sleep every night is ideal for adults: Research

Seven hours of sleep every night is ideal for adults: Research

United States
3
Health News Roundup: Unrelenting COVID rules cast clouds over Hong Kong schools; New York to ramp up polio vaccinations after virus found in wastewater and more

Health News Roundup: Unrelenting COVID rules cast clouds over Hong Kong scho...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. Supreme Court's Sotomayor lets Yeshiva University bar LGBT student club for now; As Biden touts Ohio Intel plant, Rep. Tim Ryan questions his 2024 plans and more

US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. Supreme Court's Sotomayor lets Yeshiva Univer...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022