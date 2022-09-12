Left Menu

Man lynched in Assam tea garden

PTI | Sonari | Updated: 12-09-2022 17:26 IST | Created: 12-09-2022 17:26 IST
A man was allegedly lynched by some people in a tea garden in Assam's Charaideo district on Monday, police said.

The incident took place in Salkatoni tea estate in Sapekhati area in the morning.

''As per our preliminary investigation, the deceased, identified as Manglu Tanti, had gotten into a brawl with some locals and they beat him up. He was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries,'' an official said.

''As per the initial probe, both the deceased and those who beat him up have criminal records. An investigation is underway. Details are still being compiled from the hospital regarding the condition he was brought in,'' she added.

