2 involved in planting IED arrested in Manipur

Later, based on his disclosure, another individual allegedly involved in the IED planting was apprehended from Thangmeiband area of the state capital Imphal.

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 12-09-2022 17:57 IST | Created: 12-09-2022 17:32 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Two persons involved in the planting of an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) at the office of Ward Development Committee in Manipur's Imphal West district on September 8 were arrested, police said on Monday.

Superintendent of Police, Imphal West, Ksh Shivakanta told reporters that following intelligence reports about presence of an underground cadre involved in the incident, an operation was launched at Khongman Zone 3 by district police on Sunday night. During the operation, one Ksh Bhogendro was detained, the SP said, adding that probe revealed his involvement in the planting of the IED at the office of Ward Development Committee in Singjamei Chingamakha area of the district on September 8.

Six digital circuits, 119 numbers of demand letters, three mobile phones and a pen drive containing documents of a militant group were recovered from his possession, police said. Police claimed that Bhogendro was actively involved in serving monetary demands to government officials, corporators and councillors. Later, based on his disclosure, another individual allegedly involved in the IED planting was apprehended from Thangmeiband area of the state capital Imphal.

