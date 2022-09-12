Moscow court accepts Google's Russian unit's bankruptcy application -agencies
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 12-09-2022 17:58 IST | Created: 12-09-2022 17:34 IST
A Moscow court on Monday accepted a bankruptcy application by Google's Russian subsidiary and started initial bankruptcy proceedings, placing the company under supervision, Russian news agencies reported.
Alphabet Inc.'s Russian unit filed for bankruptcy this summer after authorities seized its bank account, making it impossible to pay staff and vendors. Free services, including search and YouTube, have continued operating.
