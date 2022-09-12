U.N. human rights expert decries 'descent towards authoritarianism' in Afghanistan
- Country:
- Switzerland
A U.N. expert on Monday said that human rights had deteriorated under the Taliban, describing a "descent towards authoritarianism" and calling for radical changes.
"The severe rollback of the rights of women and girls, reprisals targeting opponents and critics, and a clampdown on freedom of expression by the Taliban amount to a descent towards authoritarianism," Richard Bennett, the U.N. Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Afghanistan, told a Human Rights Council meeting.
The mandate to monitor human rights violations in Afghanistan was established by the Geneva-based council almost a year ago in the aftermath of the Taliban takeover last August and is now up for renewal.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Human Rights Council
- Afghanistan
- U.N.
- Taliban
- Geneva
ALSO READ
U.N. aid chief pushes for restart of Afghanistan development aid
Bangladesh open campaign against high flying Afghanistan
Bangladesh open campaign against high flying Afghanistan
U.N. aid chief pushes for restart of Afghanistan development aid
Not in our hands that teams take us seriously or lightly, says Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan