TMC MP’s kin files contempt plea against ED before Calcutta HC

Maneka Gambhir, the sister-in-law of TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, filed a contempt plea before the Calcutta High Court on Monday claiming that the Enforcement Directorate stopped her from travelling outside India, despite no such restriction imposed by it in its order.

The petition, mentioned before the court of Justice Moushumi Bhattacharya, is expected to be taken up for hearing later this week.

Gambhir claimed in the contempt petition that she was stopped from travelling abroad at the NSC Bose International Airport here on Saturday evening on ED's directions.

Justice Bhattacharya had on August 30 directed the central agency to question Gambhir, sister of the TMC MP's wife, at its regional office in Kolkata and not to take coercive steps against her till the next date of hearing.

Gambhir had earlier challenged a summons by the ED to appear before it in Delhi on September 5 in connection with an alleged coal scam case, seeking direction to the agency to allow her to appear before it in Kolkata.

