17-kg poppy seized from vehicle in J-K's Ramban; 1 held

A tanker driver was arrested after 17 kilograms of poppy was seized from his vehicle in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, officials said.A police party intercepted a gas tanker on Jammu-Srinagar national highway at Chanderkote area.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 12-09-2022 18:32 IST | Created: 12-09-2022 18:21 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A police party intercepted a gas tanker on Jammu-Srinagar national highway at the Chanderkote area. During its search, 17 kilograms of poppy concealed in an aplastic bag and hidden under a seat was recovered, they said.

The driver, Mushtaq Ahmad, was arrested, officials said, adding he disclosed that he was carrying the contraband from Srinagar for smuggling, the officials said. A case was registered at Chanderkote police station and an investigation set into motion, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

