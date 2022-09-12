17-kg poppy seized from vehicle in J-K's Ramban; 1 held
A police party intercepted a gas tanker on Jammu-Srinagar national highway at Chanderkote area.
A tanker driver was arrested after 17 kilograms of poppy was seized from his vehicle in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, officials said.
A police party intercepted a gas tanker on Jammu-Srinagar national highway at the Chanderkote area. During its search, 17 kilograms of poppy concealed in an aplastic bag and hidden under a seat was recovered, they said.
The driver, Mushtaq Ahmad, was arrested, officials said, adding he disclosed that he was carrying the contraband from Srinagar for smuggling, the officials said. A case was registered at Chanderkote police station and an investigation set into motion, they said.
