Left Menu

Pak anti-terrorism court extends interim bail to Imran Khan in terrorism case till Sep 20

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 12-09-2022 18:47 IST | Created: 12-09-2022 18:32 IST
Pak anti-terrorism court extends interim bail to Imran Khan in terrorism case till Sep 20
Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Imran Khan on Monday appeared before an anti-terrorism court here which extended the interim bail to the ousted Pakistan prime minister till September 20 in a terrorism case registered against him for threatening police, judiciary and other state institutions during a rally in the capital last month.

Khan arrived at the Islamabad ATC amid tight security and the proceedings commenced under Judge Raja Jawed Hasan Abbas who heard the case presented by lawyer Babar Awan.

After a brief argument on Khan failing to appear before a joint investigation team (JIT) formed by the Islamabad Police to probe the matter despite three notices, the court postponed the hearing till September 20 and extended the former premier's post-arrest bail till that date.

During a rally in Islamabad last month, 69-year-old Khan had threatened to file cases against top police officials, election commission and political opponents over the treatment meted out to his aide Shahbaz Gill, who was arrested on charges of sedition.

He had also taken exception to Additional District and Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry, who had approved Gill's two-day physical remand at the request of the Capital Territory Police, and said she should ''prepare herself as action would be taken against her''.

Hours after the speech, Khan was booked under the Anti-Terrorism Act for threatening police, judiciary and other state institutions at his rally.

The anti-terrorism court on August 25 had granted bail to the PTI chief till September 1 against a surety of Rs 100,000. On September 1, the court extended the bail till September 12.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds ultra-processed 'gateway' foods might lead to unhealthy adolescent eating

Study finds ultra-processed 'gateway' foods might lead to unhealthy adolesce...

 United States
2
Seven hours of sleep every night is ideal for adults: Research

Seven hours of sleep every night is ideal for adults: Research

United States
3
Health News Roundup: Unrelenting COVID rules cast clouds over Hong Kong schools; New York to ramp up polio vaccinations after virus found in wastewater and more

Health News Roundup: Unrelenting COVID rules cast clouds over Hong Kong scho...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. Supreme Court's Sotomayor lets Yeshiva University bar LGBT student club for now; As Biden touts Ohio Intel plant, Rep. Tim Ryan questions his 2024 plans and more

US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. Supreme Court's Sotomayor lets Yeshiva Univer...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022