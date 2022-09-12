Left Menu

Imam among two held in Assam for ‘radicalising’ youth: police

PTI | Morigaon | Updated: 12-09-2022 18:44 IST | Created: 12-09-2022 18:44 IST
Imam among two held in Assam for ‘radicalising’ youth: police
  • Country:
  • India

Two persons, including an Imam, were arrested in Assam’s Morigaon district on the charge of radicalising the Muslim youth of the state, a police officer said here on Monday.

Acting on the information provided by the arrested head of a madrassa Mufti Mustafa during interrogation, the police picked up the two from Sahariapam under Moirabari police station area on Sunday night, Deputy Superintendent of Police Moushumi Das told reporters here.

One of the two is Ikramullah Islam, the Imam of Goroimari Jame Masjid, while the second person, Mussadik Hussain, is a farmer who occasionally works as a driver.

They were allegedly involved in organising camps and workshops on Mustafa's instruction in different parts of Morigaon and Nagaon districts to radicalise the youth, Das said.

The duo was present in a three-day training session organised by Mustafa, which was attended by a member of Bangladeshi terror outfit Ansarul Bangla Team (ABT), the police officer claimed.

The police are also looking for two other persons, who are absconding, for their alleged involvement in similar activities in Morigaon district, the DSP added.

The police have so far arrested seven people, including Mustafa’s wife and brother, in the district in this connection.

Mustafa, the head of a madrassa which was demolished later by the district authorities for allegedly not following building norms, was the first person to be arrested for the alleged “jihadi activities” in the district.

Four madrassas were demolished in Morigaon, Barpeta, Bongaigaon and Goalpara districts, the first three by the respective district authorities for “not adhering to building norms”. The fourth was razed to the ground allegedly by the local people as, the police claimed, they do not want such activities in their area.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds ultra-processed 'gateway' foods might lead to unhealthy adolescent eating

Study finds ultra-processed 'gateway' foods might lead to unhealthy adolesce...

 United States
2
Seven hours of sleep every night is ideal for adults: Research

Seven hours of sleep every night is ideal for adults: Research

United States
3
Health News Roundup: Unrelenting COVID rules cast clouds over Hong Kong schools; New York to ramp up polio vaccinations after virus found in wastewater and more

Health News Roundup: Unrelenting COVID rules cast clouds over Hong Kong scho...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. Supreme Court's Sotomayor lets Yeshiva University bar LGBT student club for now; As Biden touts Ohio Intel plant, Rep. Tim Ryan questions his 2024 plans and more

US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. Supreme Court's Sotomayor lets Yeshiva Univer...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022