Left Menu

UP Dalit girl gang rape: Victim shifted to Lucknow hospital, says police officer

PTI | Pilibhit | Updated: 12-09-2022 18:46 IST | Created: 12-09-2022 18:46 IST
UP Dalit girl gang rape: Victim shifted to Lucknow hospital, says police officer
  • Country:
  • India

The Dalit girl who was allegedly gang-raped and set on fire recently has been sent to a hospital Lucknow for further treatment, Superintendent of Police Dinesh Kumar Prabhu said on Monday.

He also identified the two arrested men as Rajveer (19) and Tarachand alias Tarun Kumar (25), and said they have been sent to jail.

After allegedly gang-raping the 16-year-old girl, they poured diesel on her and set her on fire in a bid to kill her in Madhav Tanda area on September 7. She was rushed to hospital with severe burn injuries.

The matter, however, came to light when a video, wherein the victim is narrating her ordeal, went viral three days later on Saturday.

The SP said based on the complaint of the girl's family, a case was registered against the accused on Saturday night under the Indian Penal Code, the Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Schedule Castes/Schedule Tribes Act.

The matter is being thoroughly investigated and both accused are being questioned, he said.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (Sadar) Yogesh Kumar has recorded the statement of the girl, Prabhu had said on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds ultra-processed 'gateway' foods might lead to unhealthy adolescent eating

Study finds ultra-processed 'gateway' foods might lead to unhealthy adolesce...

 United States
2
Seven hours of sleep every night is ideal for adults: Research

Seven hours of sleep every night is ideal for adults: Research

United States
3
Health News Roundup: Unrelenting COVID rules cast clouds over Hong Kong schools; New York to ramp up polio vaccinations after virus found in wastewater and more

Health News Roundup: Unrelenting COVID rules cast clouds over Hong Kong scho...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. Supreme Court's Sotomayor lets Yeshiva University bar LGBT student club for now; As Biden touts Ohio Intel plant, Rep. Tim Ryan questions his 2024 plans and more

US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. Supreme Court's Sotomayor lets Yeshiva Univer...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022