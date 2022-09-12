Following are the top headlines at 6.30 PM: NATION DEL89 HEALTH-ESTIMATES-DATA Govt health expenditure fell from 1.35 pc of GDP in 2017-18 to 1.28 pc in 2018-19 New Delhi: The government's health expenditure as a percentage of the GDP fell from 1.35 in 2017-18 to 1.28 in the next year, according to the data released on Monday.

DEL80 CONG-BJP-LD KHAKI Cong tweets image of khaki shorts on fire; BJP calls it 'instigation for violence', RSS says oppn party spreading 'hatred' New Delhi: The Congress on Monday tweeted an image of Khaki shorts on fire on Twitter with a caption ''to free the country from shackles of hate and undo the damage done by BJP-RSS...'', triggering a political storm as the BJP and the RSS accused it of spreading ''hatred and contempt'' and calling it a ''blatant instigation for violence''.

DEL88 BIZ-PM-3RDLD DAIRY SECTOR Centre, states trying to control spread of Lumpy Skin Disease in cattle: PM Greater Noida (UP): Stating that disease in livestock affects the farmers and their income, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the Centre and states are trying to control the spread of Lumpy Skin Disease, which has caused death of cattle in large numbers.

DEL87 NIA-RAID-2NDLD NARCO TERRORISM NIA raids at 50 places target narco-terrorism, terrorist-gangster nexus New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency Monday carried out raids at 50 places across three states and in the national capital to dismantle what an official called was an ''emerging nexus'' between terrorists, gangsters and drug-smugglers. DEL69 MHA-CBI-PHOGAT MHA orders CBI probe in Sonali Phogat's death New Delhi: The Union Home Ministry on Monday ordered a CBI probe into the death of BJP leader Sonali Phogat, officials said. DEL56 RAID-AAP-LD REAX Searches carried out by Gujarat police at party office in Ahmedabad, have proof of illegal raid: AAP New Delhi: The AAP Monday said it has proof of the ''illegal'' raid by police at its office in Ahmedabad and would show it if Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel is ready to answer all questions about the searches. DEL50 DEF-LD RAJNATH Govt focusing on self-reliance in creating logistics system: Rajnath Singh New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said the government is committed to creating a robust, secure and self-reliant logistics system to effectively deal with future security challenges. DEL82 ISRO-GSAT ISRO developing 'intelligent' GSATs, says space agency chairman Somnath New Delhi: ISRO is developing “intelligent” geostationary communication satellites that can be re-configured by changing frequencies and bandwidth as per the demand profile from customers, a top official said on Monday. DEL65 MEA-KENYA-VISIT MoS MEA to visit Kenya to attend swearing-in ceremony of Kenyan president-elect New Delhi: Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan will visit Kenya on Tuesday to attend the swearing-in ceremony of president-elect William Samoei Ruto as the fifth president of that country. BOM16 MH-NCP-AJIT PAWAR Not unhappy with NCP, says Ajit Pawar after 'no show' towards end of party's national convention Mumbai: Senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar on Monday said neither he was unhappy with his party nor it has neglected him. CAL16 NL-CENTRE-NAGA ISSUE Centre asks Nagaland govt to convince NSCN-IM to ink final solution to Naga political issue Kohima: The Centre has asked the all-party Nagaland government to convince NSCN-IM to ink the final solution to the protracted Naga political issue (NPI), state Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Neiba Kronu said on Monday. DEL47 JK-LD ENCOUNTER Militant killed, security personnel injured in Shopian encounter Srinagar: An unidentified militant was killed and a security personnel sustained injuries in an encounter in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, police said. BUSINESS DEL85 BIZ-LD INFLATION Inflation rises to 7 pc in Aug; remains above RBI's comfort level for 8th month New Delhi: Retail inflation cut short its three-month declining trend and inched up to 7 per cent in August mainly due to higher food prices, according to official data released on Monday.

LEGAL LGD12 UP-COURT-GYANVAPI-LD ORDER Varanasi court rejects Gyanvapi mosque plea against maintainability; hearing to continue Varanasi: The Varanasi district court on Monday rejected the plea questioning the maintainability of a petition seeking permission for daily worship of Hindu deities whose idols are located on an outer wall of the Gyanvapi mosque.

LGD13 SC-CAA SC to hear on Oct 31 pleas challenging constitutional validity of CAA New Delhi: The Supreme Court said on Monday it will hear on October 31 a batch of pleas challenging the constitutional validity of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) which seeks to grant citizenship to non-Muslim migrants fleeing religious persecution in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. LGD14 DL-HC- 1984-POLICE 1984 riots: Nation still bleeding; punish retired cop who failed to act, says Delhi HC New Delhi: Observing the "nation was still bleeding" years after the anti-Sikh riots of 1984, the Delhi High Court on Monday granted liberty to the competent authority to issue ''appropriate order of punishment'' to a retired city police officer who allegedly failed to deploy adequate force, make preventive detentions and take action to break up miscreants during the violence. FOREIGN FGN17 CHINA-XI-LD SCO Chinese President Xi to attend SCO summit, will visit Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan Beijing: China officially announced on Monday that President Xi Jinping will travel for the first time out of the country in over two years this week to visit Kazakhstan and attend the SCO summit being held in Uzbekistan. By K J M Varma

