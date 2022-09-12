Chhattisgarh: Dreaded Naxalite involved in Minpa attack that killed 17 security personnel surrenders

A dreaded Naxalite who was allegedly involved in the 2020 Minpa attack in which 17 security personnel were killed surrendered on Monday in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, a police official said.

Dudhi Bheema, who was part of the outlawed group's ''battalion no. 1'', turned himself in before Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and police officials citing disappointment with the ''inhuman'' and ''hollow'' Maoist ideology, Sukma Superintendent of Police Sunil Sharma told PTI.

''The Naxalite had come in contact with personnel belonging to CRPF's Range Field Team (RFT), which played a crucial role in convincing him to join the mainstream and lead a normal life. He is a native of Chintagufa area of Sukma and was associated with the outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoist) for the past seven years,'' the SP said.

''He was allegedly involved in the deadly Minpa attack in March 2020 in which 17 security personnel lost their lives. He carried a reward of Rs 8 lakh on his head. He was given Rs 10,000 as encouragement money and will be further provided assistance as per the surrender and rehabilitation policy,'' Sharma added.

According to police, ''battalion no.1'', which is headed by Naxalite Hidma, is the strongest military formation of the ultras in Dandakaranya region, which covers parts of Andhra Pradesh, Orissa, Telangana and Maharashtra and Bastar region of Chhattisgarh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)