Four men arrested in connection with two incidents of firing in Delhi's Uttam Nagar

Four men were arrested in connection with two incidents of firing reported in Delhi's Uttam Nagar area, police said on Monday.

Both the incidents of firing took place on Sunday one after the other.

These incidents are a result of personal rivalry and both the victim as well as the accused are related to each other, police said. In the first incident, four men opened fire on a person's house in the JJ colony of Uttam Nagar.

According to police, during the enquiry, the victim, Zabbar told police that four men --Danish, Salman and Sajid along with their associate had opened fire on his house. One empty and one live cartridge was found on the spot, police said.

Based on the victim's statement, a case was registered under section 440 (Mischief committed after preparation made for causing death or hurt) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and other relevant sections of the Arms Act at Uttam Nagar police station, said M Harsha Vardhan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka).

The second incident of firing was reported in JJ colony, near the fish market, Uttam Nagar. The caller told police that someone had opened fire on his brother and during an enquiry, it was found that accused Salman had opened fire on Shehzada, police said.

During the investigation, two accused -- Salman and Danish Khan were arrested, they said.

''Later, two other accused persons identified as Tarun (21) and Sajid (23) were also apprehended. Investigation of both the cases is under way,'' the senior officer said.

Prima facie, the firing incident is a result of personal rivalry. Accused side and complainant party are also related to each other,'' he added.

