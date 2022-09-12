Trump lawyers reject Justice Department request on classified documents

Former President Donald Trump's attorneys on Monday said they oppose the U.S. Justice Department's request to continue to review classified documents seized from his Florida estate for its ongoing criminal probe.

In a court filing, his lawyers also asked U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon to require an independent arbiter, called a special master, to include the roughly 100 documents with classification markings in its review of the more than 11,000 records recovered by the FBI on Aug. 8.

