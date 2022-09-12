Raktdaan Amrit Mahotsav: Registrations begin on Aarogya Setu, e-Raktkosh portal for blood donation

Registrations for the 'Raktdaan Amrit Mahotsav' have begun on the Aarogya Setu app and e-Raktkosh portal as part of a mega voluntary blood donation drive planned across the country from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday on September 17 till October 1.

October 1 is observed as the National Voluntary Blood Donation Day (NVBDD).

The activity aims to collect close to one lakh units of blood from voluntary blood donors on a single day besides raising awareness about the need for regular non-remunerated voluntary blood donations, an official source said.

''The main purpose of the drive is to create a repository of voluntary blood donors so that anyone in need can help on time and minimise the need for replacement blood donation,'' the source said.

Every blood bank is being encouraged to organise at least one blood donation camp as part of the mega drive, he said.

Registrations have begun for voluntary blood donation on the Aarogya Setu App under 'Raktdaan Amrit Mahotsav' which calls on people to donate blood and be a part of the prime minister's mission for humanity.

Besides, people who wish to donate blood can also register on the e-Raktkosh web portal, the official source said.

There are more than 3,900 blood banks in the country having adequate storage capacity and facilities for processing it. So far, 3,600 blood banks have linked with e-Raktkosh portal and efforts are on to rope in the remaining with the same portal, the source said.

One unit translates to 350 ml. A normal healthy person has 5-6 litres of blood in one's body and one can donate blood after every 3 months, the official said.

After donation, the whole blood has a shelf-life of 35 to 42 days. The blood is also processed into components like Plazma, red blood cells and platelets etc.

Fresh frozen Plasma can be used up to one year, while red blood cells can be used up to 35-42 days. Platelets need to be used within five days, the official added.

One blood donor can save two-three lives.

All ministries and departments of government of India, state and Union governments, citizens, especially the youth, various non-government and community based organisations and other stakeholders will be involved the event, the official said. States have been requested to widely disseminate information about the drive to all medical colleges, hospitals, healthcare organisations, blood banks and other stakeholders for their active participation.

A live dashboard will be operationalised on the e-RaktKosh web portal for tracking the state and UT-wise number of blood units donated/collected from September 17 to October 1, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)