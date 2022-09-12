Left Menu

Truck driver arrested for morphing women's pictures, threatening them

A 42-year-old truck driver was arrested for allegedly morphing pictures of at least 85 women and blackmailing them on social media, police said on Monday.Accused Ganesh used to pick photos of women from their social media accounts and morph them with vulgar pictures available on the internet. He confessed that he keeps searching for women on Facebook and morphs their photos with naked body pictures, Deputy Commissioner of Police Nitish Kumar Aggarwal said.

Accused Ganesh used to pick photos of women from their social media accounts and morph them with vulgar pictures available on the internet. He used to send these pictures to the victims on Facebook Messenger or on WhatsApp after obtaining them numbers from their profiles, police said.

During interrogation, police said they found 485 objectionable pictures and videos from his phone.

According to the police, Ganesh told them that he used to indulge in such an activity ''for fun''. He had found a SIM card near a dhaba in Rajasthan, which he used to contact his targets.

On May 6, a Faridabad-based woman received a picture on her Whatsapp in which her face was attached to a naked body. Ganesh allegedly threatened her to talk to him, failing which he would post the picture on social media and defame her.

The woman then informed her husband about the incident, and the couple filed a complaint at NIT police station here. When the police tried contacting Ganesh, he switched off his phone.

Four months later, he was arrested from Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh.

''During interrogation, Ganesh made shocking revelations. He confessed that he keeps searching for women on Facebook and morphs their photos with naked body pictures,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police Nitish Kumar Aggarwal said.

