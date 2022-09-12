SGPC holds protests for release of Sikh prisoners

Amritsar, Sep 12 ( PTI) The apex gurdwara body, SGPC, on Monday held protests at many places in Punjab, demanding the release of Sikh prisoners who have ''completed their sentence''.

The religious body has been pressing for the release of Sikh prisoners, many of whom were arrested in connection with terror and separatist activities in Punjab, claiming that they were being discriminated against in the grant of remission.

Wearing black robes and shackles, the SGPC members and officials along with representatives of several Sikh bodies participated in the protests at district headquarters.

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee chief Harjinder Singh Dhami led the protest outside Amritsar deputy commissioner DC office, where several SGPC members and others were also present.

Earlier, a gathering was held at Gurdwara Saragarhi Sahib, from where the protesters marched to the office of Amritsar DC. Dhami.

The protesters were raising slogans for the release of 'bandi Singhs (Sikh prisoners), claiming that they were being kept in jail despite completing their sentence. In his address, the SGPC president said the country's law is equal for everyone and the Constitution also gives the right to equality, ''but sadly the governments are not doing justice on the issue of releasing Sikh prisoners''.

“Any crime has its prescribed punishment, which 'Bandi Sikhs' have completed. But the governments are deliberately depriving the Sikh prisoners, who had taken the steps due to the circumstances prevailing at that time, of their rights,” he stated.

''The release of 'bandi Singhs' is an important issue of the Sikh 'panth' and the struggle will be fought at all levels for this rightful demand. Therefore, even if sacrifice is required, we will not back down'', he said.

A gathering of retired Sikh judges and senior lawyers has been called at Chandigarh on September 17 to discuss legal aspects.

Dhami said the Sikh community will no longer remain silent and a signature campaign will be started soon in the next phase.

Early this month, the SGPC had sought time from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a meeting to discuss the issue of the release of Sikh prisoners.

In the letter to the PM, Dhami had mentioned the names of nine Sikh prisoners including Devinderpal Singh Bhullar, a 1993 Delhi bomb blast convict, and Balwant Singh Rajoana, a convict in former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh's assassination case. PTI JMS CHS VSD RT RT

