Biden administration urges labor, railroads to reach deal
The Biden administration urged railroads and unions to reach a deal to avoid a shutdown of the U.S. rail system saying it would pose "an unacceptable outcome for our economy."
U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh is postponing travel to Ireland to remain engaged in talks, the department said Monday.
"The parties continue to negotiate, and last night Secretary Walsh again engaged to push the parties to reach a resolution that averts any shutdown of our rail system," a Labor Department spokesperson said. "All parties need to stay at the table, bargain in good faith to resolve outstanding issues, and come to an agreement."
