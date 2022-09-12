SC rejects plea seeking SIT probe into transgression by builders

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a plea seeking constitution of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to scrutinise the alleged transgressions by various builders or developers in purported collusion with officials of Noida and other development authorities throughout the country.

A bench comprising Chief Justice U U Lalit and S R Bhat told the counsel for the petitioner that they have to come with a clear case on facts and tell the authorities about any violation.

''In our view, the prayer so made cannot be effectively dealt with in these petitions filed under Article 32 of the Constitution of India,” the bench said, while dismissing the petition.

Article 32 relates to the right to move the Supreme Court by appropriate proceedings for enforcement of fundamental rights.

The plea has sought formation of an SIT, headed by a retired judge of either the apex court or a high court, to scrutinise the alleged transgressions by developers of group housing projects, purportedly in collusion with the officials of authorities and to prosecute those responsible.

Advocate Ashok Pandey, appearing for the petitioners, referred to the apex court judgement in the Supertech case, in which the twin towers in Noida were demolished on August 28.

''The Supertech judgement must be applied to all such builders,'' he said.

''You come with a clear case on facts. Tell the authorities that these are the violations. Let the builder be put to notice…,'' the bench observed.

The apex court told the counsel that he may withdraw the petition. As the lawyer said the petitioner be granted liberty to approach the authorities, the bench observed, ''Do not seek to put something in an arena which is completely unclear.'' The plea, filed by a Lucknow resident, had sought a direction to the Centre and the states to form a national demolition policy and to act accordingly in matters of demolishing a building constructed illegally.

It had also sought framing of guidelines to check the conduct of builders and authorities in order to protect the home buyers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)