Left Menu

CBI court convicts IRS officer for taking Rs 10,000 bribe in over 22 years old case

A special CBI court in Lucknow on Monday sentenced IRS officer Arvind Mishra to six years in prison, nearly 23-years after he was arrested for receiving Rs 15,000 bribe for issuing a no dues certificate, officials said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-09-2022 20:27 IST | Created: 12-09-2022 20:24 IST
CBI court convicts IRS officer for taking Rs 10,000 bribe in over 22 years old case
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A special CBI court in Lucknow on Monday sentenced IRS officer Arvind Mishra to six years in prison, nearly 23-years after he was arrested for receiving Rs 15,000 bribe for issuing a no dues certificate, officials said. A 1989-batch IRS officer posted as Deputy Commissioner, Income Tax in Lucknow, a position which he continues to hold, was arrested by the CBI on November 30, 1999 while receiving the bribe issuing ''No Dues Certificate'' in prescribed format, officials said.

In his order, Special CBI Judge Ajay Vikram Singh said it has been successfully proven that Mishra misused his official position to receive illegal payment of Rs 15,000. The Judge has also slapped a fine of Rs 1.50 lakh on Mishra, officials said. The agency had filed a charge sheet against the officer before Special CBI court, Lucknow in 2001, they said.

''In this case, trial had remained stayed most of the period as different petitions were pending in the matter before Hon'ble High Court. The petitions filed by accused were adequately countered by the CBI prosecutors,'' CBI Spokesperson said in a statement.

The official said the CBI was successful in convincing both the trial Court and the High Court about the merits of the prosecution case which led to the rejection of the petitions of the accused and waiver of the stay and interim relief in favour of the accused.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds ultra-processed 'gateway' foods might lead to unhealthy adolescent eating

Study finds ultra-processed 'gateway' foods might lead to unhealthy adolesce...

 United States
2
Seven hours of sleep every night is ideal for adults: Research

Seven hours of sleep every night is ideal for adults: Research

United States
3
Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Unrelenting COVID rules cast clouds over Hong Kong schools; New York to ramp up polio vaccinations after virus found in wastewater and more

Health News Roundup: Unrelenting COVID rules cast clouds over Hong Kong scho...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022