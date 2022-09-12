Couple consumes poison due to kin's opposition to marriage, woman dies
A 22-year-old woman died and the man she was in a relationship with is hospitalised after the couple allegedly consumed poison due to opposition from their parents to their marriage, Nagpur police said on Monday.The incident took place in Sarkari Tola village on Saturday, a Deolapur police station official said.Ashwini Uikey and Arun Kodwate were in a relationship, which was opposed by their kin.
- Country:
- India
A 22-year-old woman died and the man she was in a relationship with is hospitalised after the couple allegedly consumed poison due to opposition from their parents to their marriage, Nagpur police said on Monday.
The incident took place in Sarkari Tola village on Saturday, a Deolapur police station official said.
''Ashwini Uikey and Arun Kodwate were in a relationship, which was opposed by their kin. On Saturday, the two consumed poison. Kodwate's kin rushed them to hospital, where the woman died and the man is under treatment,'' he said.
An accidental death case has been registered and further probe into the incident was underway, the Deolapar police station official added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sarkari Tola
- Deolapar
- Kodwate
- Deolapur
- Ashwini
- Uikey
- Nagpur
- Arun Kodwate
ALSO READ
STL strengthens its global market presence with the appointment of Ashwini Bakshi as Chief Sales Officer
IT Ministry will soon come up with new version of Data Protection Bill, says Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw
For first time, Railways floats tender to invite private players to build wheel plant, make wheels for high speed trains: Ashwini Vaishnaw.
Tender will be awarded on condition that Make in India plant will be exporter of wheels too; export market will be Europe: Ashwini Vaishnaw.