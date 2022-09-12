BRIEF-U.S. Department Of Justice Short-Selling Probe Eyes Bets On Amazon, Microsoft And JPMorgan - Bloomberg News
Sept 12 (Reuters) -
* U.S. DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE SHORT-SELLING PROBE EYES BETS ON AMAZON, MICROSOFT AND JPMORGAN - BLOOMBERG NEWS Source text: [https://bloom.bg/3L9y74A] Further company coverage:
