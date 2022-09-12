Left Menu

Cheating Case: Bishop P C Singh in Madhya Pradesh EOW's remand for four days

PTI | Jabalpur | Updated: 12-09-2022 20:32 IST | Created: 12-09-2022 20:32 IST
A local court on Monday remanded P C Singh, the bishop of the Church of North India's (CNI) Jabalpur diocese in Madhya Pradesh, in the custody of the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) for four days in a cheating case.

EOW's Superintendent of Police Devendra Singh Rajput told PTI that Singh was produced before the court after his arrest.

''The competent court sent P C Singh in the custody of the EOW for four days,'' he said.

Singh was arrested earlier in the day. A case was registered against Singh last month after a complaint alleged financial misconduct by him as the educational society chairman.

A preliminary investigation had revealed that Rs 2.70 crore collected as students' fees by the society's various institutions between 2004-05 and 2011-12 was allegedly transferred to religious institutions, misused, and spent by the bishop for personal needs, an EOW official earlier said.

Last Thursday, the EOW claimed to have recovered around Rs 1.60 crore in Indian and foreign currencies from Singh's residence in Jabalpur during searches.

