White House welcomes Tigrayan forces' openness to ceasefire in Ethiopia
Reuters | Updated: 12-09-2022 20:39 IST | Created: 12-09-2022 20:39 IST
The White House said on Monday that it "welcomes" a statement by forces in northern Ethiopia's Tigray region that they would accept an African Union-led peace process.
"It's high time for both sides to stop fighting and turn to dialogue to resolve their differences," said White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre to reporters aboard Air Force One.
She said Ethiopia should "seize this moment to give peace a chance" and that "Eritrea and others should stay out of the conflict."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
