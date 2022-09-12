White House welcomes Tigrayan forces' openness to ceasefire in Ethiopia

The White House said on Monday that it "welcomes" a statement by forces in northern Ethiopia's Tigray region that they would accept an African Union-led peace process.

"It's high time for both sides to stop fighting and turn to dialogue to resolve their differences," said White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre to reporters aboard Air Force One.

She said Ethiopia should "seize this moment to give peace a chance" and that "Eritrea and others should stay out of the conflict."

