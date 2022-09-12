White House: Ukrainians fighting hard to take back territory
The White House on Monday vowed to keep up support for Ukraine as the Ukrainian military takes back territory that had been seized by Russia. "We'll leave it to Ukraine to describe their operations but it is clear they are fighting hard to take back territory," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters as President Joe Biden flew to Boston.
"We will continue to support Ukraine as they continue to defend their democracy against Russian aggression," she said.
