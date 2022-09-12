Left Menu

Russian official says Ukraine shelled border village, killing one

The governor of Russia's southern Belgorod region said on Monday that Ukraine had shelled a border crossing, killing one person - a Ukrainian citizen - and wounding at least four. The Belgorod region borders the Kharkiv region of Ukraine, where Ukrainian forces staged a lightning offensive last week to recapture large areas previously seized by Russia.

The governor of Russia's southern Belgorod region said on Monday that Ukraine had shelled a border crossing, killing one person - a Ukrainian citizen - and wounding at least four. "According to preliminary data, there's partial destruction of support structures and private households, as well as damage to cars and power lines," governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Telegram.

Reuters was not able to independently verify the report. The Belgorod region borders the Kharkiv region of Ukraine, where Ukrainian forces staged a lightning offensive last week to recapture large areas previously seized by Russia.

