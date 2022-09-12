174 human trafficking cases in Assam since May 2021: Himanta

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said 174 human trafficking cases were reported in the state since his government came to power in May last year.

Replying to a query by BJP MLA Diganta Kalita during the Question Hour in the assembly, he said a total of 174 human trafficking cases were registered across the state between May 2021 and August 2022.

''During this period, we could rescue 318 women and children. At the same time, we arrested 139 traffickers,'' Sarma said.

With improvement in the economic scenario in recent days, the reports of trafficking incidents have come down marginally, he said.

''We are working with NGOs and women groups. We have set up anti-human trafficking units in all 35 districts. We have also joined hands with Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Guwahati to train women self-help groups for rehabilitation of the rescued women,'' said Sarma, who also holds the Home portfolio.

In a written reply to a separate query by AIUDF MLA Ashraful Hussain, the chief minister said a total of 4,417 children were reported missing during four years from 2018 to August 2022.

''Altogether 4,033 children were traced and sent back home. A total of 467 children are still missing,'' he informed the House.

Sarma also said that keeping children at houses as domestic help and not enrolling them for school education is also a ''type of human trafficking''.

''We are thinking of bringing in legislation in this regard. The employer will have to register a child working as domestic help for health and education. The hiring of maids will have to be registered at the local police stations. We will act tough in this regard,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)