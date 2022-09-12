U.S. charges woman over threats against judge in Trump special master case
Reuters | Updated: 12-09-2022 20:59 IST | Created: 12-09-2022 20:59 IST
The U.S. Justice Department has charged a Texas woman for making threats against the federal judge in Florida who is presiding over the appointment of a special master to review documents the FBI seized from former President Donald Trump's home.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Florida
- Texas
- Donald Trump's
- The U.S. Justice Department
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from Florida; Nicole Mann says she is proud to be first Native American woman in space and more
Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from Florida; U.S. court upholds SpaceX satellite deployment plan and more
Trump adds ex-Florida solicitor general to Mar-a-Lago legal team - source
US Justice Department: ''Efforts were likely taken to obstruct'' probe over classified documents found at Trump's Florida estate, reports AP.
Biden condemns 'attacks on FBI' after search of Trump's Florida home