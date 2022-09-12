Left Menu

SC refuses to entertain plea raising issue of liquor policy regulation

The counsel also argued that there is also an element of violence associated with alcohol use and addiction.The bench observed that at the state level, there are legislations which are holding the field.These are not matters for the court to enter into, said the top court.It granted liberty to the petitioners to withdraw the plea.Counsel submits that his client may be well advised to make appropriate representation to the concerned governmental agency.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-09-2022 21:05 IST | Created: 12-09-2022 21:05 IST
SC refuses to entertain plea raising issue of liquor policy regulation
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a plea raising the issue of a nationwide regulation of liquor policy, saying the matter is related to revenue on which many of the states depend and it need not enter the area.

A bench comprising Chief Justice U U Lalit and Justice S R Bhat was told by the counsel appearing for the petitioners that certain states in the country have completely prohibited liquor while some are encouraging it.

The lawyer said the Centre has ''completely washed its hands off'' and there is no policy at the central level.

The apex court observed that these are matters connected with the revenue issue.

''Many of the states depend upon the revenue which they earn out of this,'' the bench said.

It said these revenues earned by the states are utilised for social upliftment and social causes.

''This seeks regulation of liquor policy. What is happening is that certain states have completely prohibited and certain states are encouraging it. I have annexed five governmental reports on the serious impact of alcohol and unregulated use,'' the counsel argued.

He said there may be a matter of alcohol addiction and people get severely affected due to this. The counsel also argued that there is also an element of violence associated with alcohol use and addiction.

The bench observed that at the state level, there are legislations which are holding the field.

''These are not matters for the court to enter into,'' said the top court.

It granted liberty to the petitioners to withdraw the plea.

''Counsel submits that his client may be well advised to make appropriate representation to the concerned governmental agency. We shall not be taken to have reflected on the merits and demerits of the submissions,'' the bench observed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds ultra-processed 'gateway' foods might lead to unhealthy adolescent eating

Study finds ultra-processed 'gateway' foods might lead to unhealthy adolesce...

 United States
2
Seven hours of sleep every night is ideal for adults: Research

Seven hours of sleep every night is ideal for adults: Research

United States
3
Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Unrelenting COVID rules cast clouds over Hong Kong schools; New York to ramp up polio vaccinations after virus found in wastewater and more

Health News Roundup: Unrelenting COVID rules cast clouds over Hong Kong scho...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022