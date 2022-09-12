Maha: Shinde govt has put on hold MVA plan to mark 'Marathwada Mukti Sangram Din', says Cong's Chavan

Senior Maharashtra Congress leader Ashok Chavan on Monday said the Eknath Shinde government had put on hold plans by the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi dispensation to celebrate 'Marathwada Mukti Sangram Din' on September 17 in a grand manner.

The day marks Marathwada's integration with India after forces invaded Hyderabad and defeated the Nizam and his Razakar units on September 17, 1948.

He said the MVA government, which comprised the Shiv Sena, Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party, had even formed a sub committee under the chairmanship of then minister Subhash Desai to celebrate the occasion and funds of Rs 75 crore were allotted for it.

'''It was also decided a meeting shall be conducted on September 16 to discuss lingering issues of Marathwada and take appropriate decisions on it. It is being seen that action has not been initiated by the present government on the decision taken by the earlier committee,'' he said in a statement.

He said the Shinde government must initiate steps to celebrate Marathwada Mukti Sangram Din in a grand manner.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)