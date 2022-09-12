Left Menu

Six-year-old girl raped in J'khand

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 12-09-2022 21:44 IST | Created: 12-09-2022 21:44 IST
Six-year-old girl raped in J'khand
A 22-year-old man allegedly raped a six-year-old girl after luring her with chocolates in Jharkhand's Ranchi district on Monday, police said.

The accused, who fled the area after the incident, was arrested, a police officer said.

Ranchi Superintendent of Police (Rural) Naushad Alam said, ''The accused was arrested based on a complaint lodged at Namkum Police Station. The girl has been sent for medical examination.'' Alam said the man had also allegedly molested the girl three-four days back but no complaint was filed in this regard.

