Gyanvapi Masjid case: Union Minister Thakur hails court decision

PTI | Thane | Updated: 12-09-2022 21:59 IST | Created: 12-09-2022 21:47 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Monday welcomed the court decision in the Gyanvapi Masjid case in Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh.

A Varanasi district on Monday said it will continue to hear a petition seeking daily worship of Hindu deities whose idols are located on an outer wall of the Gyanvapi Masjid, dismissing the mosque committee's argument that the case is not maintainable.

The court rejected the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee's petition questioning the maintainability of the case, which has reignited the Kashi Vishwanath Temple-Gyanvapi Masjid dispute ''It is a welcome decision. But everyone needs to be quiet now and let the courts do their work,'' Thakur told reporters.

He also expressed dismay at the condition of Kalyan-Dombivali here, which has been selected in the Centre's 'Smart City' scheme.

Incidentally, to avoid potholed roads, Thakur took a boat ride, party functionaries said.

Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation is part of the Lok Sabha constituency of Shrikant Shinde, the son of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, an ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party in the state.

Thakur is on a three-day visit to Thane and Palghar as part of the BJP's outreach programme for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

