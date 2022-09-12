Important cases heard in the Supreme Court on Monday, September 12: * SC deferred hearing for October 31 on a batch of pleas challenging the constitutional validity of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) which seeks to grant citizenship to non-Muslim migrants fleeing religious persecution in Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan who entered India on or before December 31, 2014.

* SC refused to entertain a plea by a BJP leader seeking a study to see if there exists a link between pornography and sexual abuse cases, saying it has to tread a ''very careful path'' as what the petition is advocating is some kind of surveillance. It said that the government has ''enough arsenal'' in law to block offensive material on the internet.

* ''In democracy, a political party cannot be stopped from functioning by sealing its office'', observed the Supreme Court as it dismissed the plea of ousted AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam (OPS) against the Madras High Court order directing to hand over the keys of party headquarter to party chief K Palaniswami.

* SC was told by the counsel for the petitioners in the hijab ban row that the Karnataka High Court did an ''objectionable'' thing when it tried to ''interpret'' the Holy Quran and held the headscarf worn by Muslim women was not an essential religious practice.

* SC dismissed a plea seeking the constitution of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to scrutinise the alleged transgressions by various builders or developers in purported collusion with officials of Noida and other development authorities throughout the country.

* SC refused to entertain a plea raising the issue of a nationwide regulation of liquor policy, saying the matter is related to revenue on which many of the states depend and it need not enter the area. * SC said that lodging juveniles in adult prisons amounts to deprivation of their personal liberty and a hyper-technical approach should not be adopted in deciding whether an accused is juvenile or not.

