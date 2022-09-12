Important cases heard by the Delhi High Court on Monday, September 12: *HC took suo motu cognisance of the death of two persons allegedly while cleaning a sewer in the city last week, and directed that public interest litigation be registered on the issue.

* HC directed St Stephen's College to follow the admission policy formulated by Delhi University (DU) and accord 100 per cent weightage to the CUET 2022 score while granting admission to non-minority students in its undergraduate courses.

*HC stayed the proceedings initiated by the Lokpal against Jharkhand Mukti Morcha chief Shibu Soren based on BJP MP Nishikant Dubey's complaint of ''corruption'' against the former Jharkhand chief minister.

* HC said that the conduct of breath analyser tests for staff of Air Traffic Controllers, commercial pilots, cabin crew, and other staff members shall continue as per the guidelines issued by the Director General of Civil Aviation in light of the status of the COVID-19 pandemic.

*HC dismissed with Rs one lakh costs public interest litigation by a lawyer seeking directions for the identification of persons “harassing” private liquor vendors in the national capital and forcing them to close their shops.

*HC said the nation was still bleeding years after the anti-Sikh riots of 1984 and granted liberty to the competent authority to issue an ''appropriate order of punishment'' to a retired city police officer who allegedly failed to deploy adequate force, make preventive detentions, and take action to break up miscreants during the violence.

*HC clarified that there is no stay of investigation in an alleged cheating case against SpiceJet promoter Ajay Singh concerning the transfer of shares of the airline to certain individuals.

