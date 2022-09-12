Left Menu

BRIEF-BoFa Says Appointed Mike Joo Head Of Global Corporate & Investment Banking (GCIB) For North America

Bank of America Corp:

* BOFA - APPOINTS MIKE JOO HEAD OF GLOBAL CORPORATE & INVESTMENT BANKING (GCIB) FOR NORTH AMERICA, IN ADDITION TO HIS ROLE AS COO FOR GCIB Further company coverage:

