Two brothers stabbed in north Delhi, accused arrested

Two brothers were stabbed allegedly by their neighbourhood friend following an altercation in North Delhis Subzi Mandi area, police said on Monday.Accused Sidhhanth Ahochiya was arrested, they said.One of the victim identified as Prince 20 died during the course of treatment while his brother Mihir 21 is undergoing treatment at the hospital, they said.The incident took place on Sunday night in Subzi Mandi area where the two brothers were stabbed multiple times by accused Sidhhanth Ahochiya, police said.Both accused and victims were friends and belong to the same neighbourhood, they added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-09-2022 22:48 IST | Created: 12-09-2022 22:48 IST
Two brothers were stabbed allegedly by their neighbourhood friend following an altercation in North Delhi's Subzi Mandi area, police said on Monday.

Accused Sidhhanth Ahochiya was arrested, they said.

One of the victim identified as Prince (20) died during the course of treatment while his brother Mihir (21) is undergoing treatment at the hospital, they said.

The incident took place on Sunday night in Subzi Mandi area where the two brothers were stabbed multiple times by accused Sidhhanth Ahochiya, police said.

Both accused and victims were friends and belong to the same neighbourhood, they added. Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said, investigation has revealed that on Sunday at about 8:45 pm, accused Sidhhanth stabbed Prince and his brother multiple times during an altercation.

On further enquiry, it came to light that for past few days, accused Siddhanth was being harassed and taunted by the deceased Prince and his elder brother Mihir regarding his lifestyle and relationships.

On Sunday, he tried to confront them again and during the argument he stabbed Prince and his brother, the officer said.

In this regard, a case was registered under sections 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code and other relevant sections of Arms Act, he added.

''During the course of investigation, several raids were conducted at the possible hideouts of the accused based on technical surveillance. Thereafter, he was arrested on Monday and his shoes, t-shirt and lowers which were found soaked in blood were also recovered. Further investigation is in progress,'' the DCP said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

