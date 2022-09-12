Left Menu

Shah meets Naga groups amid ongoing talks with insurgent outfits

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-09-2022 22:49 IST | Created: 12-09-2022 22:49 IST
Shah meets Naga groups amid ongoing talks with insurgent outfits
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday met a wide spectrum of political leaders of Naga groups here and made it clear that the endeavour of the Modi government is to have a peaceful and prosperous Northeast.

After the meeting, a home ministry spokesperson said efforts of the central government have been to resolve many complicated issues that came up during the ongoing talks with Naga groups like NSCN-IM in such a way that there is all round satisfaction at the conclusion of the parleys, but cautioned against any kind of speculation about the negotiations.

“The home minister met with a wide spectrum of the political leadership of Naga groups, led by Chief Minister of Nagaland Shri Neiphiu Rio, in New Delhi where many issues were discussed at the meeting,” the spokesperson tweeted.

Talks over the Naga issues have been in progress for a number of years and it has always been the endeavour of the central government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi to have a peaceful and prosperous Northeast, the spokesperson said.

Since negotiations are still ongoing, any report on possible solutions to various issues during the negotiations would only be speculative, the spokesperson said.

The government of India had signed a framework agreement with the major Naga insurgent group NSCN-IM on August 3, 2015 in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to find a permanent solution.

The framework agreement came after over 80 rounds of negotiations spanning 18 years, with the first breakthrough made in 1997 when the ceasefire agreement was sealed after decades of insurgency in Nagaland, which started soon after India's Independence in 1947.

However, the talks with the NSCN-IM is currently going nowhere as the group has been insisting for a separate Naga flag and constitution, a demand rejected by the central government.

Separately, the government is also holding peace parleys with splinter groups of the NSCN after entering into ceasefire agreements.

The groups which have entered into ceasefire agreements are: NSCN-NK, NSCN-R, NSCN K-Khango and NSCN (K) Niki.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds ultra-processed 'gateway' foods might lead to unhealthy adolescent eating

Study finds ultra-processed 'gateway' foods might lead to unhealthy adolesce...

 United States
2
Seven hours of sleep every night is ideal for adults: Research

Seven hours of sleep every night is ideal for adults: Research

United States
3
Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Unrelenting COVID rules cast clouds over Hong Kong schools; New York to ramp up polio vaccinations after virus found in wastewater and more

Health News Roundup: Unrelenting COVID rules cast clouds over Hong Kong scho...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022