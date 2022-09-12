Left Menu

Amit Shah meets Naga leaders, discusses various issues

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Monday met with a wide spectrum of the political leadership of Naga groups and discussed various issues.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-09-2022 22:55 IST | Created: 12-09-2022 22:55 IST
Amit Shah meets Naga leaders, discusses various issues
Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Monday met with a wide spectrum of the political leadership of Naga groups and discussed various issues. The Naga groups were led by Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphu Riu. The meeting took place in the Home Ministry.

"Many issues were discussed at the meeting," a Home Ministry spokesperson said in a series of tweets "Talks over the Naga issues have been in progress for a number of years. It has always been the endeavour of the Government of India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi to have a peaceful and prosperous North East."

With this resolve, the spokesperson mentioned, the efforts of the Government of India have been to resolve the many complicated issues that are involved in the Naga talks, in such a way that there is all-round satisfaction at the conclusion of the negotiations. "Since negotiations are still ongoing, any report on possible solutions to various issues during the negotiations would only be speculative," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds ultra-processed 'gateway' foods might lead to unhealthy adolescent eating

Study finds ultra-processed 'gateway' foods might lead to unhealthy adolesce...

 United States
2
Seven hours of sleep every night is ideal for adults: Research

Seven hours of sleep every night is ideal for adults: Research

United States
3
Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Unrelenting COVID rules cast clouds over Hong Kong schools; New York to ramp up polio vaccinations after virus found in wastewater and more

Health News Roundup: Unrelenting COVID rules cast clouds over Hong Kong scho...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022