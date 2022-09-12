Left Menu

Raids conducted in two guest houses of Bihar’s Jehanabad, 12 women rescued

PTI | Jehanabad | Updated: 12-09-2022 23:04 IST | Created: 12-09-2022 23:04 IST
Twelve women were on Monday rescued from a suspected flesh trade racket in Jehanabad district, a police officer said.

Eleven persons have been detained during the course of a raid at two guest houses of the district, he said.

Talking to reporters, Dipak Ranjan, the district superintendent of police (SP), said, ''Acting on a tip-off, a team of police officers raided the two guest houses in Court Area on Monday and rescued 12 young women, who seemed to have been forced into flesh trade.” Some of those rescued are suspected to be minors, he said.

''All of them will be made to undergo medical examination,'' he added.

Police sources said that the guest houses have been sealed and the process of registering an FIR under various sections of the (Prevention) of Immoral Trafficking Act (PITA) is underway.

