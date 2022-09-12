HC notice to Comed-K on PIL challenging penalty and refund policy

The Karnataka High Court on Monday issued an emergent notice to the Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (Comed-K) on a public interest litigation challenging its admission process and fee refund policy. The PIL filed by Advocate NP Amrutesh claimed that the students and parents were exploited by taking advantage of their vulnerability. It alleged that under the arbitrary fee policy students are made to pay five times the fee as fine if they surrender their seat after first round of counselling. The PIL has sought an interim order of directing Comed-K not to implement its 'refund policy' and not to levy heavy fines on students who surrender their seats. The petition further alleged that the policies of COMED-K financially burdened students and their parents who were trying to get admission for professional courses in colleges under the organization. It challenged the policy of retaining original marks cards of students and restrictions based on monetary conditions. It sought the court's direction to COMED-K to return original mark sheets of students within a deadline date. The PIL also prayed for a direction to COMED-K to allow students to participate in all rounds of counselling including the supplementary round.

The PIL came up before the division bench of Acting Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Vishwajith Shetty. PTI COR GMS ROH ROH

