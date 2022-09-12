Left Menu

HC notice to Comed-K on PIL challenging penalty and refund policy

The PIL has sought an interim order of directing Comed-K not to implement its refund policy and not to levy heavy fines on students who surrender their seats. It sought the courts direction to COMED-K to return original mark sheets of students within a deadline date.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 12-09-2022 23:08 IST | Created: 12-09-2022 23:08 IST
HC notice to Comed-K on PIL challenging penalty and refund policy
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka High Court on Monday issued an emergent notice to the Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (Comed-K) on a public interest litigation challenging its admission process and fee refund policy. The PIL filed by Advocate NP Amrutesh claimed that the students and parents were exploited by taking advantage of their vulnerability. It alleged that under the arbitrary fee policy students are made to pay five times the fee as fine if they surrender their seat after first round of counselling. The PIL has sought an interim order of directing Comed-K not to implement its 'refund policy' and not to levy heavy fines on students who surrender their seats. The petition further alleged that the policies of COMED-K financially burdened students and their parents who were trying to get admission for professional courses in colleges under the organization. It challenged the policy of retaining original marks cards of students and restrictions based on monetary conditions. It sought the court's direction to COMED-K to return original mark sheets of students within a deadline date. The PIL also prayed for a direction to COMED-K to allow students to participate in all rounds of counselling including the supplementary round.

The PIL came up before the division bench of Acting Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Vishwajith Shetty. PTI COR GMS ROH ROH

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds ultra-processed 'gateway' foods might lead to unhealthy adolescent eating

Study finds ultra-processed 'gateway' foods might lead to unhealthy adolesce...

 United States
2
Seven hours of sleep every night is ideal for adults: Research

Seven hours of sleep every night is ideal for adults: Research

United States
3
Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Unrelenting COVID rules cast clouds over Hong Kong schools; New York to ramp up polio vaccinations after virus found in wastewater and more

Health News Roundup: Unrelenting COVID rules cast clouds over Hong Kong scho...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022